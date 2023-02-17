Professional Fighters League kicks off 2023 Regular Season live on ESPN and ESPN+ on Saturday, April 1 with PFL 1 fight card taking place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The previously announced main event bout pits 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane up against Marlon Moraes. The co-main event features 2022 light heavyweight winner Robert Wilkinson versus Thiago Santos. The rest of main card action has been announced today.

Among the bouts, 2021 featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev faces Ryoji Kudo. As well, former PFL featherweight finalist Chris Wade takes on 2022 PFL featherweight runner-up Bubba Jenkins. In addition, Omari Akhmedov meets Will Fleury.

Among the prelims, Marthin Hamlet takes on Mohammed Fakhreddine, Joshua Silveria battles Sam Kei and Alejandro Flores duels Daniel Torres. The current lineup can be found below.

“The Professional Fighters League is set to kick off the 2023 Regular Season at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1 with an action-packed card live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S., with international distribution to 160 countries globally,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “We look forward to delivering fans access to our unprecedented MMA season and follow the season-long journeys of world-class fighters competing for one step closer to the $1 million prize.”

“The 2023 PFL Regular Season is shaping up for our best season yet, and I’m excited to watch our Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions compete on April 1,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “From returning PFL World Champions, to league debuts from MMA stars, fight fans across the world are in for a treat starting with PFL 1 in Las Vegas.”

In Australia, PFL 1: Loughnane vs Moraes airs live on Sunday, April 2.

2023 PFL 1 fight card

Main card

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo

Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

Omari Akhmedov vs. Will Fleury

Preliminary card

Krzysztof Jotko vs. TBA

Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine

Joshua Silveira vs. Sam Kei

Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres

Jo Sungbin vs. TBA

TBA Showcase vs. TBA Showcase