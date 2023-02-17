UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results, Andrade vs Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade (24-9) takes on Erin Blanchfield (10-1) in a five-round flyweight bout. In the co-main event, Jordan Wright (12-4, 1 NC) and Zac Pauga (6-1) square off at light heavyweight.

Get UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.

UFC Vegas 69 fight card

Main card

Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary card

Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder

AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo

Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos