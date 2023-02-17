Search
UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results, Andrade vs Blanchfield

UFC Jessica Andrade weigh-in
Jessica Andrade weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade (24-9) takes on Erin Blanchfield (10-1) in a five-round flyweight bout. In the co-main event, Jordan Wright (12-4, 1 NC) and Zac Pauga (6-1) square off at light heavyweight.

Get UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.

UFC Vegas 69 fight card

Main card

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga
  • Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues
  • William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary card

  • Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder
  • AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos
