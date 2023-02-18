BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman airs live stream from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, February 17. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with a light heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, February 18.

In the main event, two-weight BKFC champion and reigning light heavyweight king Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) of St. Augustine, Florida faces the division’s interim titleholder Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) of Rosemount, Minnesota in the championship unification. In the co-main event, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (boxing 35-5-1, 18 KOs) of Las Cruces, New Mexico and former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez (MMA 30-14) of Albuquerque, New Mexico make their BKFC debut at welterweight.

Among other bouts, John Dodson (1-0, 1 KO) of Albuquerque, NM and Jarod Grant (5-1, 4 KOs) of Pembroke Pines, Florida battle it out at flyweight. Plus, former NFL defensive and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy (MMA 7-5, 1 NC) of Millington, Tennessee makes his BKFC debut against Josh Watson (1-1) Portland, Maine. As well, Jayme Hinshaw (1-0) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Charisa Sigala (1-3-1) of Rancho Cucamonga, California duel at women’s strawweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, February 17

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card

Get BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Gaston Reyno def. Daniel Van Sickle by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 1:26)

Joshua Moreno def. Christian Torres by TKO (R2 at 1:02)

Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges by KO (R1 at 1:11)

Preliminary card

Eric Dodson def. Gene Perez by KO (R1 at 1:32)

Nick Gonzalez def. Lardy Navarro by KO (R1 at 0:41)

Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 50-44)