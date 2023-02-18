BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman airs live stream from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, February 17. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with a light heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, February 18.
In the main event, two-weight BKFC champion and reigning light heavyweight king Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) of St. Augustine, Florida faces the division’s interim titleholder Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) of Rosemount, Minnesota in the championship unification. In the co-main event, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (boxing 35-5-1, 18 KOs) of Las Cruces, New Mexico and former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez (MMA 30-14) of Albuquerque, New Mexico make their BKFC debut at welterweight.
Among other bouts, John Dodson (1-0, 1 KO) of Albuquerque, NM and Jarod Grant (5-1, 4 KOs) of Pembroke Pines, Florida battle it out at flyweight. Plus, former NFL defensive and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy (MMA 7-5, 1 NC) of Millington, Tennessee makes his BKFC debut against Josh Watson (1-1) Portland, Maine. As well, Jayme Hinshaw (1-0) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Charisa Sigala (1-3-1) of Rancho Cucamonga, California duel at women’s strawweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, February 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, February 18
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT
BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card
Get BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title
- Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez
- John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
- Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
- Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
- Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
- Gaston Reyno def. Daniel Van Sickle by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 1:26)
- Joshua Moreno def. Christian Torres by TKO (R2 at 1:02)
- Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges by KO (R1 at 1:11)
Preliminary card
- Eric Dodson def. Gene Perez by KO (R1 at 1:32)
- Nick Gonzalez def. Lardy Navarro by KO (R1 at 0:41)
- Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 50-44)