Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara free live stream of prelims

Newswire
Before The Bell

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara free prelims air live stream from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Aaron Bowen faces Mathieu Gomes in a six-rounder at middleweight, Junaid Bostan takes on Peter Kramer in an eight-rounder at super welterweight and Kieron Conway meets Jorge Silva in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Sam Maxwell and Shaun Cooper square off in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

In Australia, Wood vs Lara airs live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card and start time.

