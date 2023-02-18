Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The contest pits Gedling, Nottinghamshire-born WBA featherweight champion and challenger from Mexico City, Mexico. The pair squares off in a long-awaited world championship bout scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event, Sheffield’s undefeated British super lightweight champion Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of his belt against Surrey’s former English champion Billy Allington (10-1-4). Also on the card, Montego Bay, Jamaica-born Cheavon Clarke (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on a native of San Miguelito, Panama, Israel Duffus (20-8, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder at cruiserweight. Plus, Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) of Ireland and Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of the United States battle it out in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight strap.

In addition, former European champion Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) of Birmingham, West Midlands meets Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:15 pm GMT / 11:15 am ET / 8:15 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FOX Sports 506 and Kayo

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 3:15 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Wood vs Lara from practically anywhere.

Wood vs Lara fight card

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British super lightweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Preliminary card

Aaron Bowen vs. Mathieu Gomes, 6 rounds, middleweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Peter Kramer, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Sam Maxwell vs. Shaun Cooper, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara results