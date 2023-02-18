A spicy and potentially explosive female exhibition bout between two of the baddest women to ever appear on reality television will see Baby Mamas of Los Angeles Executive Producer, Baddies West & Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn face former Love & Hip-Hop, The Conversation and fellow Baddies West star, Tommie Lee, on the pay-per-view undercard of Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s exhibition battle against pro MMA fighter and Geordie Shore star Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers, presented by FrontRow Fight Series on Saturday, February 25, from the famed O2 Arena in London and live on pay-per-view through the Zeus Network.

The latest edition of the FrontRow Fight Series, titled “Royal Pain”, will pit the antagonistic female duo, both known for their outspoken nature and willingness to confront any and all adversity head-on, against each other in a long awaited clash for the unofficial title of “TV’s Baddest of All Time” over three two-minute rounds and wearing 14-oz gloves.

Rumored to be happening since 2021, the Nunn vs. Lee showdown finally came to life after Lee discussed the possibility of it happening on her Instagram Stories and the fearless Nunn immediately accepted the challenge.

While both women appear on Zeus Network’s upcoming series Baddies West, Concord, California’s Nunn first rose to prominence on the fourth season of Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club before starring in several other seasons and iterations of the show. She has also made memorable appearances on Hair Battle Spectacular, the second season of Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too, Bridezillas, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and the first season of Bad Girls All-Star Battle.

In 2018, she participated in the reality show Celebrity Big Brother. Nunn has since gone on to become a Zeus Network mainstay as executive producer of Bad Boys: LA and producer and star on Baddies: ATL, in addition to her work on Baby Mamas of Los Angeles.

Athletically, Nunn competed in the 2002 Junior Olympics on her school’s track team and attended the University of Southern California, where she played on the Trojans women’s soccer team in 2004.

An Atlanta-based rapper and reality television star, Tommie Lee, aka Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, had a guest role in the pilot season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and remained a supporting character until joining the cast in the fifth season while dating rapper Scrapp DeLeon. Known for her no-nonsense willingness to spill the tea at any time, Lee’s entertaining personality has made her an audience favorite wherever she goes.

Known today as a fashionista for her looks and impeccable taste, and for serving as a casting judge and producer for the upcoming season of Zeus Network’s original hit series Baddies West, Lee turned her life around after a history of previous legal troubles.

In other Mayweather vs Chalmers undercard bouts

Also featured on the pay-per-view undercard will be an intriguing four-round cruiserweight battle between Florida-based power punching professional boxer Ulysses “Monster” Diaz (14-2, 13 KOs) and popular Wicked n’ Bad competitor and boxing prodigy Khalas “BabaYaga” Karim of the UK and originally from Denmark; a three-round lightweight showdown between “The Next Floyd Mayweather,” undefeated Las Vegas resident J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) and Meeks Kastelo; a three-round heavyweight clash between undefeated 6′ 6″ Vegas-based knockout puncher Antonio Zepeda (6-0, 6 KOs) and dangerous 6′ 5″ brawler Christopher “Pretty Boy” Lovejoy (20-1, 20 KOs), also living in Vegas.

Starting out the pay-per-view portion will be Vegas via Detroit’s Kevin Johnson (12-3, 8 KOs) taking on MMA fighter and Conor McGregor protegee, Mike Hales over three super welterweight rounds.

Tickets for the live event can be purchased through AXS.com and begin at £53.50 a ticket (including fees). Mayweather will compete in front of the rabid U.K. boxing fans for the first time when he steps in for the eight-round exhibition, as he continues to take his talents worldwide following exhibitions in Japan and Dubai. Mayweather has spent time in the region throughout his career and famously defeated British superstar Ricky Hatton by TKO in 2007.

Preceding the pay-per-view will be action streamed live on YouTube, as UK-based MMA and Muay Thai star Sammy-Jo Luxton will make her boxing debut against Welsh MMA veteran Hayley Barraclough over four light heavyweight rounds.

The current Mayweather vs Chalmers lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee, 3×2 rounds

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo, 3 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough, 4 rounds, light heavyweight