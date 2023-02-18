PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 results – Espinoza vs Ferhatbegovic

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4: Espinoza vs Ferhatbegovic airs live on Friday, February 17. MMA event features the four-fight card with international lightweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.
In the main event, Nicaragua’s Elvin Espinoza faces Damir Ferhatbegovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also on the card, Manouel meets his Brazilian-fellow Paulo Laia. As well, Antonio Caruso of Australia battles Anthony Romero of Canada. Kicking off the action, Charlie Decca and Jose Aguayo square off in an all-American clash.
How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4
United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, February 17
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Friday, February 18
Time: 1 pm AEDT
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 results
Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic
- Manoel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique Laia
- Anthony Romero def. Antonio Caruso by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Charlie Decca def. Jose Aguayo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)