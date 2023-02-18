PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 results – Espinoza vs Ferhatbegovic

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4: Espinoza vs Ferhatbegovic airs live on Friday, February 17. MMA event features the four-fight card with international lightweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Nicaragua’s Elvin Espinoza faces Damir Ferhatbegovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also on the card, Manouel meets his Brazilian-fellow Paulo Laia. As well, Antonio Caruso of Australia battles Anthony Romero of Canada. Kicking off the action, Charlie Decca and Jose Aguayo square off in an all-American clash.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network

Date: Friday, February 17

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Friday, February 18

Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 4 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic

Manoel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique Laia

Anthony Romero def. Antonio Caruso by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charlie Decca def. Jose Aguayo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PFL Contract winners