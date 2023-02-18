Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico makes his ring return against Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 1 NC, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the main event at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, March 18. The pair squares off in a 12-round light heavyweight bout live on DAZN. In addition to the location hosting the showdown, the promotion set a co-feature bout, pitting Joseph Diaz Jr and Mercito Gesta in a 12-rounder at lightweight.

As well, as per announcement sent out by Golden Boy, “tickets for Zurdo vs Rosado go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10:00 am PST and are priced at $150, $100, $80, $50 and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at LongBeachState.com/GoldenBoy and GoldenBoyPromotions.com”.

Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta

South El Monte, California-born former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) was in action last October when he dropped a unanimous decision against William Zepeda and suffered his second defeat in a row. Late 2021 “JoJo” fell short in his quest to claim the WBC lightweight title against Devin Haney, who retained the belt by UD.

“I am ready to come back and show fans that I still have what it takes to be at the top,” said Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. “Mercito Gesta is no easy foe, but I am sure we’re going to put on a great show on March 18. Thank you to Golden Boy and my manager, Rick Mirigian.”

Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) last fought in April 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision against Joel Diaz Jr. In November 2019 a native of Labogon, Mandaue, Philippines faced Carlos Morales in a bout that ended in a draw via technical decision after sixth round.

“First of all, thank you to Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, and my Manager Neil Macasadia for this opportunity to face Joseph Diaz, Jr., a true champion and warrior on March 18,” said Mercito Gesta. “I continue to train with my dad, Anecito Gesta, my coach, Marvin Somodio, and my team. I will be ready for the challenge. You will see two hungry warriors in the ring and we will put on a great show for the fans around the world. To all my countrymen and women in the Philippines and fans all around the world, I fight for you. I can’t wait for the opening bell.”

Other bouts featured on Ramirez vs Rosado undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

