AJ Fletcher submits Themba Gorimbo in second round at UFC Vegas 69

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

AJ Fletcher (10-2) came out victorious when he faced Themba Gorimbo (10-4) at UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 18. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who on the day of the fight celebrated huis 26th birthday, defeated Cape Town, South Africa-born promotional debutant via guillotine choke. The welterweight bout was stopped at 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second round following the tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight card results.

