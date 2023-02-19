Search
Cheavon Clarke sends Israel Duffus down four times, secures decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Montego Bay, Jamaica-born Cheavon Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced on a native of San Miguelito, Panama, Israel Duffus (20-9, 17 KOs) at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for WBA featherweight title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds cruiserweight contest went the full distance. Clarke came out victorious with a unanimous decision, dropping Duffus to the canvas twice in the sixth round, once in the seventh and once in the tenth, The scores were: 98-88, 98-88, 98-90.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card results.

