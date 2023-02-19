Search
Clayton Carpenter submits Juancamilo Ronderos in first round at UFC Vegas 69

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

Clayton Carpenter (7-0) made his successful Octagon debut when he faced Juancamilo Ronderos (4-2) at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 18. The flyweight bout kicked off UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield live stream on ESPN+. A native of Glendale, Arizona, who earned his promotional contract at Dana White’s Contender Series 2022: Week 3, claimed the victory against Bogota, Colombia’s MMA fighter via rear-naked choke, forcing his opponent to tap at 3 minutes and 13 into the opening round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight card results.

