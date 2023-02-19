Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) remained undefeated and retained his British super lightweight title when he faced Surrey’s former English champion Billy Allington (10-2-4) at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card topped by Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for WBA featherweight world title live stream on DAZN.

On the way to a unanimous decision, which marked his the second successful title defense, Smith scored a knockdown in Round 8, got a cut over his left eye due to a head clash in Round 9, lifted and slammed Allington on the canvas in Round 10, as well as received a warning from the referee. After 12 rounds the scores were 119-108, 119-108 and 120-107.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

