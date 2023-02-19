Search
Boxing

Dalton Smith scores knockdown, slams Billy Allington on canvas, retains British title by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Wood vs Lara

Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) remained undefeated and retained his British super lightweight title when he faced Surrey’s former English champion Billy Allington (10-2-4) at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card topped by Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for WBA featherweight world title live stream on DAZN.

On the way to a unanimous decision, which marked his the second successful title defense, Smith scored a knockdown in Round 8, got a cut over his left eye due to a head clash in Round 9, lifted and slammed Allington on the canvas in Round 10, as well as received a warning from the referee. After 12 rounds the scores were 119-108, 119-108 and 120-107.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097