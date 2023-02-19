Search
Diego Alberto Ruiz drops Gamal Yafai three times, wins by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz (24-6-1, 12 KOs) snapped his two-defeat streak and caused an upset when he faced former European champion Gamal Yafai (19-3, 11 KOs) from Birmingham, West Midlands at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The bout was featured on the card topped by Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for WBA featherweight world title live on DAZN.

After ten rounds at super bantamweight, the scores were 97-91, 97-90 and 98-89, all in favor of San Miguel, Tucuman native. On the way to a unanimous decision Ruiz dropped Yafai in the second, third and tenth rounds.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card results.

