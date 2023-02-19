Ireland’s Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) remained undefeated and handed American Wilfredo Flores (10-1-1, 5 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The bout was featured on the card topped by Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for WBA featherweight title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds contest for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title didn’t go the distance. Although Flores, who received a cut above his right eye in the first round, managed to get back on his feet and beat the first eight count, he was immediately dominated by Cully, who was right there with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 52 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

