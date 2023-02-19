Search
Boxing

Gary Cully dominates & stops Wilfredo Flores in two rounds to lift intercontinental title

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Wood vs Lara

Ireland’s Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) remained undefeated and handed American Wilfredo Flores (10-1-1, 5 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The bout was featured on the card topped by Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for WBA featherweight title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds contest for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title didn’t go the distance. Although Flores, who received a cut above his right eye in the first round, managed to get back on his feet and beat the first eight count, he was immediately dominated by Cully, who was right there with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 52 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097