Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) and Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The contest features former two-division champion of Tijuana, Mexico up against contender from Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.

In the co-main Las Vegas-based Pomona-born Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KOs) and Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico meet in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card, Montclair, California-born Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs), fighting out of Rialto, California, faces Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Rowdy Legend Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville, California and Cristian Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico duel in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Among the bouts featured on Nery vs Hovhannisyan undercard, Asa Stevens (3-0, 1 KO) of Waianae, Hawaii takes on Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Andrii Novytskyi of Odessa, Ukraine makes his pro debut in a four-round heavyweight bout against Sao Paulo, Brazil-born Gabriel Aguilar Costa (1-3).

How to watch Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, February 18

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, February 19

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Nery vs Hovhannisyan from practically anywhere.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan fight card

Get Nery vs Hovhannisyan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC super bantamweight title eliminator

Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Alberto Lozano, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, flyweight

Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Asa Stevens vs. Cesar Sustaita, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan results

Andrii Novytskyi def. Gabriel Aguilar Costa by KO (R1 at 1:22)

Asa Stevens def. Cesar Sustaita by RTD (R2 at 3:00)

Rowdy Legend Montgomery def. Cristian Olivas by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 80-72)

Ricardo Sandoval def. Jerson Ortiz by KO (R2 at 2:46) | Watch KO