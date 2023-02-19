Search
UFC

Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield full fight video highlights

Newswire
Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69
Erin Blanchfield | Twitter/UFC

Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 18. The women’s flyweight contest featured former strawweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender from Brazil up against No. 10-ranked contender Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. “Cold Blooded” came out on top calming the win via rear-naked choke at 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Erin Blanchfield improved to 11-1 and recorded her eighth win in a row. Jessica Andrade, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Taila Santos, dropped to 24-10, which snapped her three-win streak.

Check out Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight video highlights

Erin Blanchfield makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Jessica Andrade.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097