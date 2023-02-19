Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 18. The women’s flyweight contest featured former strawweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender from Brazil up against No. 10-ranked contender Elmwood Park, New Jersey.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. “Cold Blooded” came out on top calming the win via rear-naked choke at 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second round.
With the victory by submission, Erin Blanchfield improved to 11-1 and recorded her eighth win in a row. Jessica Andrade, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Taila Santos, dropped to 24-10, which snapped her three-win streak.
Check out Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield full fight video highlights below.
Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight video highlights
Erin Blanchfield makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Jessica Andrade.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Verdict.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.
