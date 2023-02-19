Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The contest featured Gedling, Nottinghamshire-born WBA featherweight champion up against challenger from Mexico City, Mexico.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. Wood, who was leading on the scorecards (58-56, 58-56, 59-55), went down after Lara delivered a big left hook at the end of Round 7. The champion got back on his feet, and it seemed he had a chance to be saved by the bell. Nevertheless, the fight was waved off at 2 minutes and 54 seconds into the seventh round after his corner threw in the towel.

With the victory by TKO, Mauricio Lara became a new WBA featherweight champion. He also improved to 26-2-1, 19 KOs. Leigh Wood failed the second defense of his belt and lost the title. He dropped to 26-3, 16 KOs.

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara full fight video highlights

Wood vs Lara full fight video highlights

Mauricio Lara makes his ring walk.

Here comes Leigh Wood.

Fight time.

Wood gets cut.

A cut in the first for the champion ?#WoodLara pic.twitter.com/Ol6FyDQBhd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2023

? The Champ is cut in the first… #WoodLara live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/dDSSvcGVgO — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 18, 2023

Lara domination.

MASSIVE end to the second for Lara ?#WoodLara pic.twitter.com/U2mxuGtnUT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2023

Flying fists.

Four rounds in and WHAT A FIGHT ?#WoodLara pic.twitter.com/vQykFNmQpZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2023

Lara TKO’s Wood.

A HUGE left hook ends the fight and crowns a new world champion ?#WoodLara pic.twitter.com/JtCh01k0Oz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2023

Leigh Wood post-fight.

? "I made a mistake and I paid for it"



Not the result Leigh Wood wanted but what a fight ?#WoodLara pic.twitter.com/LxWVGvHkpv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2023

Mauricio Lara post-fight.

? The new champ reflects on the greatest night of his career #WoodLara pic.twitter.com/bury6p32tj — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 18, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

