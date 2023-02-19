Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara full fight video highlights

Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The contest featured Gedling, Nottinghamshire-born WBA featherweight champion up against challenger from Mexico City, Mexico.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. Wood, who was leading on the scorecards (58-56, 58-56, 59-55), went down after Lara delivered a big left hook at the end of Round 7. The champion got back on his feet, and it seemed he had a chance to be saved by the bell. Nevertheless, the fight was waved off at 2 minutes and 54 seconds into the seventh round after his corner threw in the towel.
With the victory by TKO, Mauricio Lara became a new WBA featherweight champion. He also improved to 26-2-1, 19 KOs. Leigh Wood failed the second defense of his belt and lost the title. He dropped to 26-3, 16 KOs.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.
Get Wood vs Lara full fight card results.