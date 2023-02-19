Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The contest featured former two-division world champion of Tijuana, Mexico up against contender from Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia.

The scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super bantamweight title eliminator ended prior to the final bell. Nery claimed the victory in a blockbuster against Hovhannisyan by TKO in Round 11, scoring a knockdown at the end of Round 10 along the way.

The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 51 seconds into the eleventh round.

With the victory, Luis Nery improved to 34-1, 26 KOs, secured his third win in a row and made a step closer to a world title shot. The current WBC super bantamweight champion is Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I knew this was going to be a very difficult fight, Azat is a very tough fighter,” said Luis Nery. “We gave the fans an incredible show. I want the winner between Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton. I feel ready for a world championship.”

Azat Hovhannisyan dropped to 21-4, 17 KOs, which snapped his seven-win streak.

“We are disappointed in this outcome, but that’s boxing,” said Azat Hovhannisyan. “There was a lot of back-and-forth action, and we did all that we could.”

Check out Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan full fight video highlights below.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan full fight video highlights

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

