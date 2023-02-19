Search
Mayra Bueno Silva submits Lina Lansberg in second round at UFC Vegas 69

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) claimed her third win in a row when she faced Lina Lansberg (10-8) at UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 18. The scheduled for three rounds women’s bantamweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 46 seconds into the second round after the Brazilian fighter forced her opponent from Karlstad, Sweden to tap via kneebar.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield full fight card results.

