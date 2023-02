Philipe Lins (16-5) secured his second straight victory when he faced Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) at UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 18. The Brazilian light heavyweight stopped his opponent from Immokalee, Florida with punches, dropping him to the canvas with big left.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

