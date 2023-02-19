Search
Ricardo Sandoval KO’s Jerson Ortiz in second round

Parviz Iskenderov
Ricardo Sandoval KOs Jerson Ortiz in the second round with body shot
Ricardo Sandoval | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Nery vs Hovhannisyan

Montclair, California-born Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) came out on top when he faced Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua at The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The scheduled for ten rounds flyweight bout was featured on the card topped by Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan live stream on DAZN. The 24-year-old resident of Rialto claimed the victory at 2 minutes and 46 seconds into the second round with left body shot.

With the win “El Nino” also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last July in Los Angeles when he dropped a majority decision against David Jimenez. Ortiz lost his third fight in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

