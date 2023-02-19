Search
Rowdy Legend Montgomery defeats Cristian Olivas by decision after eight rounds

Parviz Iskenderov
Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs Cristian Olivas | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Nery vs Hovhannisyan

Rowdy Legend Montgomery came out victorious when he faced Cristian Olivas at The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan live on DAZN. After eight rounds at super middleweight the scores were 79-73, 79-73 and 80-72.

With the victory by unanimous decision, a native of Victorville, California, Montgomery scored his second win in a row and improved to 9-4-1, 6 KOs. Mexicali, Mexico-born Olivas, fighting out of San Ysidro, California, dropped to 22-9, 19 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Nery vs Hovhannisyan full fight card results.

