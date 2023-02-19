Shane Mosley Jr defeats Mario Alberto Lozano by decision

Shane Mosley Jr defeated Mario Alberto Lozano when the pair squared off at The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The bout served as the co-feature on the card, topped by Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan live stream on DAZN. After ten rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Las Vegas-based Pomona-born Mosley Jr improved to 19-4, 10 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Lozano of Chihuahua, Mexico lost his third straight outing and dropped to 33-11, 24 KOs.

Shane Mosley Jr. is heating up as we enter the 5th round ?



“This fight showed me that I still have room to sharpen up a bit,” said Shane Mosley, Jr. “I only had three weeks to prepare, so all things considered, I feel like I got the job done.”

“He’s fought with some tough guys so I knew this was going to be a hard fight. I wanted to get a big KO in front of the hometown crowd and make a statement. I was willing to be a lot riskier.”

“My dream is still to become a world champion, and I’m going to do it.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

