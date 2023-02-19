Search
Boxing

Shane Mosley Jr defeats Mario Alberto Lozano by decision after 10 rounds

Parviz Iskenderov
Shane Mosley Jr defeats Mario Alberto Lozano by decision
Shane Mosley Jr vs Mario Alberto Lozano | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Nery vs Hovhannisyan

Shane Mosley Jr defeated Mario Alberto Lozano when the pair squared off at The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The bout served as the co-feature on the card, topped by Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan live stream on DAZN. After ten rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91.

Advertisements

With the victory by unanimous decision, Las Vegas-based Pomona-born Mosley Jr improved to 19-4, 10 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Lozano of Chihuahua, Mexico lost his third straight outing and dropped to 33-11, 24 KOs.

“This fight showed me that I still have room to sharpen up a bit,” said Shane Mosley, Jr. “I only had three weeks to prepare, so all things considered, I feel like I got the job done.”

“He’s fought with some tough guys so I knew this was going to be a hard fight. I wanted to get a big KO in front of the hometown crowd and make a statement. I was willing to be a lot riskier.”

“My dream is still to become a world champion, and I’m going to do it.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Nery vs Hovhannisyan full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097