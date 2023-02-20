Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 takes place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, undefeated reigning 170-pound champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) of Irpin, Ukraine faces the division’s interim titleholder Logan Storley (14-1) of Roslyn, South Dakota. The pair squares off in a five-round championship unification. In addition, the upcoming contest is their second clash. Amosov defeated Storley by split decision in their first non-title fight in November 2020.

In the co-main event, Pedro Carvalho (13-6) goes up against No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) at featherweight. Also on the card, No. 9-ranked Peter Queally (13-7-1) meets Bryce Logan (12-7) at lightweight. As well, No. 3-ranked Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) battles Janay Harding (6-6) at women’s featherweight. Plus, Ciaran Clarke (6-0) and Keir Harvie (5-2-1) duel at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 291 tickets

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25 are on sale.

Bellator 291 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 live stream on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer in the UK and Showtime in the United States. The date is Saturday, February 25. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm GMT and 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, respectively.

MMA fans in Australia can watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 live on 10 Play. The date is Sunday, February 26. The start time is scheduled for 8 am AEDT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 291 fight card

The current Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie

Preliminary card

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Asael Adjoudj vs. Calum Murrie

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja