Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing 50-0, 27 KOs) and Aaron Chalmers (MMA 5-2) battle it out in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, February 25. The contest features Grand Rapids, Michigan’s undefeated five-division world champion and hall of famer making his UK debut against MMA fighter and Geordie Shore star of Newcastle upon Tyne. The pair squares off in an exhibition match live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.

The co-main event pits reality TV stars Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee. Among other Mayweather vs Chalmers undercard bouts, Ulysses Diaz takes on Khalas Karim, J’Hon Ingram meets Meeks Kastelo and Antonio Zepeda faces Christopher Lovejoy. In addition, Kevin Johnson duels Mike Hales and Sammy-Jo Luxton goes up against Hayley Barraclough. The full lineup can be found below.

Mayweather vs Chalmers tickets

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, February 25 at The O2 Arena in London, England are on sale.

Mayweather vs Chalmers tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers

Boxing fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers live stream on The Zeus Network. The date is Saturday, February 25. The start time is yet to be confirmed.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the United States.

In Australia Mayweather vs Chalmers airs live on Sunday, February 26. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 am AEDT.

Mayweather vs Chalmers PPV cost is £24.88 or $29.99 USD, which makes it approx. $43.45 AUD.

Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card

The current Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee, 3×2 rounds

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo, 3 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough, 4 rounds, light heavyweight