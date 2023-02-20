Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The contest features unbeaten YouTuber turned fighter of Cleveland, Ohio up against undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury of Manchester, England. The pair squares off in a long-awaited showdown at cruiserweight. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

The date when Paul vs Fury airs live in Australia is Monday, February 27.

In the co-main event, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) of Kananga, Congo defends his belt against two-division world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs) of Stockholm, Sweden. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Among Paul vs Fury undercard bouts, Saudi Arabia-born Los Angeles-based Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KOs) faces Ronnald Martinez (3-1-1) of Ecuador in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, undefated native of Baltimore, Maryland, Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KOs) of Qazakh, Azerbaijan in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. Plus, Brooklyn-born Adam Saleh (0-0-1) meets his American-fellow Stuart Kellogg in a four-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KOs) of Amman, Jordan duels Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KOS) of Bucharest, Romania in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

The previously announced bout between Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California and former world title challenger Maxwell Awuku (48-5-1, 33 KOs) of Accra, Ghana is no longer featured on the card. The current lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Sunday, February 26. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The PPV cost is $49.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Monday, February 27. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am AEDT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in other countries

Boxing fans in other selected markets can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on FITE and DAZN.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Paul vs Fury from practically anywhere.

Paul vs Fury fight card

The finalized Paul vs Fury fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweight

Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Salman Hamada vs. Daniel Plange, heavyweight

Ziad Al-Majrashi vs. Philip Quansah, lightweight

Ragad Al-Naimi vs. Perpetual Okaijah, lightweight