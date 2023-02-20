Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) and Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) square off in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The contest features a native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico up against undefeated contender from Buenos Aires, Argentina. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.

The co-main event pits Minneapolis-native Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) and 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Los Angeles-based Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) goes up against a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight.

Among Matias vs Ponce undercard bouts, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KOs) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by way of Qorgontepa, Uzbekistan takes on Ve Shawn Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) of Minneapolis, Minnesota in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-1, 4 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico faces off Palmares, Pernambuco, Brazil-born Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce in USA

Boxing fans can watch Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, February 25. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce in Australia & other countries

Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce live stream information for Australia and other countries is yet to be announced.

Matias vs Ponce date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, February 26 at 1 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Matias vs Ponce Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Matias vs Ponce Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, February 23

The final Matias vs Ponce pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, February 23 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, February 24

The official Matias vs Ponce weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 24 at W Minneapolis – The Foshay – Greatroom 2. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, February 25

Matias vs Ponce fight date is on Saturday, February 25. The location is The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT. Matias vs Ponce telecast on Showtime begins at 8 pm CT.

Matias vs Ponce fight card

The current Matias vs Ponce lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF super lightweight title

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, welterweight

Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones, 4 rounds, welterweight

Kel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez, 4 rounds, welterweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Kevin Schmidt, 4 rounds, lightweight

Adam Kownacki vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight