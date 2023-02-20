UFC Vegas 70 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 25. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.

No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) was in action last October when he defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision and secured his second win in a row. In July 2022 a native of Donetsk, Ukraine stopped Alexander Gustafsson in the first round.

Ryan Spann (21-7) last fought in November 2022 when he KO’d Dominick Reyes in the first round. Last May No. 8-ranked contender from Memphis, Tennessee submitted Ion Cutelaba also in Round 1.

Also on the main card, Andre Muniz (23-4) of Brazil takes on Brendan Allen (20-5) of the United States at middleweight. As well, Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) of Brazil faces Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) of the United States at heavyweight. Plus, Tatiana Suarez (9-0) meets Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) in an all-American battle at women’s flyweight, following an all-Canadian clash between Mike Malott (8-1-1) and Yohan Lainesse (9-1) at welterweight. In addition, Erick Gonzalez (14-7) goes up against his American-fellow Trevor Peek (7-0) at lightweight.

The preliminary card features, Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2) of Canada up against Gabriella Fernandes (8-1) of Brazil at women’s flyweight, Jordan Leavitt (10-2) of the United States faceoff his compatriot Victor Martinez (13-3) at lightweight and Ode’ Osbourne (11-5) of Jamaica versus Charles Johnson (13-3) of the United States at 130-pound catchweight.

Among other bouts, Rafael Alves (20-11) of Brazil faces Nurullo Aliev (7-0) of Tajikistan at lightweight, Hailey Cowan (7-2) of the United States duels Ailin Perez (7-2) of Argentina at women’s bantamweight and Joe Solecki (12-3) takes on his American-fellow Carl Deaton (17-5) at lightweight. Plus, Jose Johnson (15-7) and Garrett Armfield (8-3-0) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann airs live on Sunday, February 26.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann card

Main card

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Preliminary card

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton