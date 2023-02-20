UFC Vegas 70 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 25. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.
No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) was in action last October when he defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision and secured his second win in a row. In July 2022 a native of Donetsk, Ukraine stopped Alexander Gustafsson in the first round.
Ryan Spann (21-7) last fought in November 2022 when he KO’d Dominick Reyes in the first round. Last May No. 8-ranked contender from Memphis, Tennessee submitted Ion Cutelaba also in Round 1.
Also on the main card, Andre Muniz (23-4) of Brazil takes on Brendan Allen (20-5) of the United States at middleweight. As well, Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) of Brazil faces Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) of the United States at heavyweight. Plus, Tatiana Suarez (9-0) meets Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) in an all-American battle at women’s flyweight, following an all-Canadian clash between Mike Malott (8-1-1) and Yohan Lainesse (9-1) at welterweight. In addition, Erick Gonzalez (14-7) goes up against his American-fellow Trevor Peek (7-0) at lightweight.
The preliminary card features, Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2) of Canada up against Gabriella Fernandes (8-1) of Brazil at women’s flyweight, Jordan Leavitt (10-2) of the United States faceoff his compatriot Victor Martinez (13-3) at lightweight and Ode’ Osbourne (11-5) of Jamaica versus Charles Johnson (13-3) of the United States at 130-pound catchweight.
Among other bouts, Rafael Alves (20-11) of Brazil faces Nurullo Aliev (7-0) of Tajikistan at lightweight, Hailey Cowan (7-2) of the United States duels Ailin Perez (7-2) of Argentina at women’s bantamweight and Joe Solecki (12-3) takes on his American-fellow Carl Deaton (17-5) at lightweight. Plus, Jose Johnson (15-7) and Garrett Armfield (8-3-0) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight.
The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann airs live on Sunday, February 26.
UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann card
Main card
- Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
- Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse
- Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek
Preliminary card
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
- Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
- Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez
- Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson
- Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton