Search
Boxing

Best of Jake Paul: ‘The Problem Child’ drops Anderson Silva, KO’s Tyron Woodley

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Paul vs Fury live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Unbeaten Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) is back in the ring on Sunday, February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he faces udnefeated Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) in the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight boxing match. Ahead of their long-awaited showdown, Top Rank hit the stream with a two-fight compilation featuring Cleveland’s YouTuber turned fighter in his bouts against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE and DAZN in other selected markets.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097