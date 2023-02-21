Unbeaten Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) is back in the ring on Sunday, February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he faces udnefeated Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) in the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight boxing match. Ahead of their long-awaited showdown, Top Rank hit the stream with a two-fight compilation featuring Cleveland’s YouTuber turned fighter in his bouts against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, Main Event on Kayo in Australia and FITE and DAZN in other selected markets.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card and start time.