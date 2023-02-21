Subriel Matias primed for world title fight with Jeremias Ponce

Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) takes on Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, February 25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the vacant IBF super lightweight title on the line. Hard-hitting knockout artist is looking to kick start a big year for his native Puerto Rico when he faces undefeated contender from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I represent both my country of Puerto Rico and my city of Fajardo each time I step into the ring,” said Matias. “When I win on February 25, it will only be the beginning of a glorious year for Puerto Rican sports. Not only will I be world champion, but hopefully we’ll win the World Baseball Classic so we can all rejoice.”

To put himself in position to fight for the world title, Matias has put together three of the best performances of his career following a decision loss to Petro Ananyan in February 2020. Matias bounced back by stopping two previously unbeaten fighters, Malik Hawkins and Batyrzhan Jukembayev, to set up a rematch with Ananyan. Matias was able to drop and stop Ananyan in the ninth-round of that fight and set up this showdown with Ponce. Argentina’s Ponce will enter the fight as the underdog, but for Matias, he sees that his opponent holds similar attributes to one of Ponce’s countrymen.

“Ponce is tough and he possesses a unique style,” said Matias. “I would compare him to Marcos Maidana, who’s shocked the boxing world plenty of times. I don’t see a lot of people similar to him in boxing nowadays. Ponce is a great fighter, and I respect both him and Argentina. But my goal is to not let this fight go the distance.”

In preparing for his first world title opportunity, Matias took up camp in the remote Jiquipilco, Mexico, which is located two hours outside of Mexico City, and has stayed there for over 10 months as he nears a potentially life-changing fight.

“Being in this location has helped me find the peace and focus that I needed to be ready for this fight,” said Matias. “I’ve had great sparring that’s helped me prepare for a lot of different styles and I’ve been running six times a week.”

Although the 30-year-old has thrived in training, he admits that amongst everything that could be coming, he most looks forward to reuniting with his family after February 25.

“My youngest daughter was born a week after my last fight, so I was only able to be with her for three months,” said Matias. “We keep in touch constantly, but the first thing I’m going to do after the fight is spend time with my three daughters. I’m blessed to have three beautiful princesses that fill my heart, and it’s my duty to take care of them.”

After expressing his respect for his unbeaten opponent, Matias made clear that his sights are set squarely on one of the division’s big names, as he hopes to go right after WBC 140-pound world champion Regis Prograis with a win on February 25.

“When I finish this fight with my arm raised high I’ll have only one name in mind: Regis Prograis,” said Matias. “Prograis thinks that he’s the only character in boxing, and I respect him a lot. But I want to show him that there are people in this world that can be even crazier than he is.”

In the ten-round cruiserweight co-main event, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) takes on 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs). The ten-round super lightweight telecast opener pits Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Los Angeles-based Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) and a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

