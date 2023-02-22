Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout features unbeaten Cleveland, Ohio-born YouTuber turned fighter up against undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury of Manchester, England. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Monday, February 27 at 6 am AEDT.

The twelve-round co-main event pits WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) of Kananga, Congo and two-weight world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs) of Stockholm, Sweden. Also on the PPV undercard, Saudi Arabia-born Los Angeles-based Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KOs) and Ecuador’s Ronnald Martinez (3-1-1) square off in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Among other bouts, undefeated Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland goes up against Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KOs) of Qazakh, Azerbaijan in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KOS) of Bucharest, Romania and Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KOs) of Amman, Jordan meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Monday, February 27. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am AEDT.

Paul vs Fury start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

Paul vs Fury start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Monday, February 27 at 6 am AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am AEDT.

Paul vs Fury Adelaide time (ACDT)

Paul vs Fury start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Monday, February 27 at 5:30 am. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 8 am ACDT.

Paul vs Fury start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Paul vs Fury start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Monday, February 27 at 5:00 am. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Paul vs Fury Darwin time (ACST)

Paul vs Fury start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Monday, February 27 at 4:30 am. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7 am ACST.

Paul vs Fury Perth time (AWST)

Paul vs Fury start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Monday, February 27 at 3 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5:30 am AWST.

Paul vs Fury start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Paul vs Fury start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Monday, February 27 at 2 am CXT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 am CXT.

Paul vs Fury fight card

The current Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury lineup looks as the following:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweight

Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Salman Hamada vs. Daniel Plange, heavyweight

Ziad Al-Majrashi vs. Philip Quansah, lightweight

Ragad Al-Naimi vs. Perpetual Okaijah, lightweight