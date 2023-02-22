Search
John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs Luis Padilla weigh-in results

Golden Boy Fight Night

John “Scrappy” Ramirez and Luis Padilla battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, February 23. The Los Angeles native and NABA super flyweight titleholder faces opponent from Guadalajara, Mexico for the vacant WBA Continental Americas belt. Ahead of the event, the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Get Ramirez vs Padilla full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, February 24.

Ramirez vs Padilla fight card

Main card

  • John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla, 10 rounds, super flyweight- Ramirez’s NABA super flyweight title
  • Manuel Flores vs. Franklin Gonzalez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Lorraine Villalobos vs. Katherine Renee Lindenmuth, 6 rounds, minimumweight
  • Stefanie Cohen vs. Leanne Calderon, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Zach Spiller vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Grant Flores vs. Jorge Ayala Lopez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

