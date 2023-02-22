John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs Luis Padilla weigh-in results

John “Scrappy” Ramirez and Luis Padilla battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, February 23. The Los Angeles native and NABA super flyweight titleholder faces opponent from Guadalajara, Mexico for the vacant WBA Continental Americas belt. Ahead of the event, the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Get Ramirez vs Padilla full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, February 24.

Ramirez vs Padilla fight card

Main card

John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla, 10 rounds, super flyweight- Ramirez’s NABA super flyweight title

Manuel Flores vs. Franklin Gonzalez, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Lorraine Villalobos vs. Katherine Renee Lindenmuth, 6 rounds, minimumweight

Stefanie Cohen vs. Leanne Calderon, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Zach Spiller vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard