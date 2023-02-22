NABA super flyweight titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles faces Luis Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, February 23. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA Continental Americas belt live stream on DAZN. Ahead of their 10-round clash, the fighters hosted a media workout at the Joel Diaz Training Camp.

Also partaking in the workout was Coachella Valley’s undefeated local fighter Manuel Flores (14-0, 11 KOs), who takes on Franklin Gonzalez of Los Teques, Venezuela (25-1, 25 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight co-main event. Plus, Joel Diaz-trained Grant Flores, cousin of Manny Flores, who make his pro-debut in a four-round super welterweight night opener against Jorge Lopez (0-1) of Queretaro, Mexico. Check out below what the participants had to say.

John “Scrappy” Ramirez, NABA super flyweight titleholder

John Ramirez | Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

“There are people out there doubting that I can do it. I love it; I love the haters because they give me more motivation to prove them wrong.

“Fans can expect a great show on DAZN from me. I’m on my way up proving that I’m someone to watch.”

Manuel Flores, bantamweight fighter

Manuel Flores | Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

“On fight night, we are going to come with a bang, baby! We’re coming with fireworks, with explosiveness, something you guys haven’t seen for a long time. We have a good opponent in front of us, so we’re going to show you guys what we can do.

“My opponent is a wild guy – he likes to throw a lot of crazy punches. The first round, we’re going to see what he does; if he is going to come forward with that aggressiveness or go backwards.”

Grant Flores, super welterweight prospect

Grant Flores | Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

“It’s a great privilege to make my debut on a Golden Boy card, in my hometown, in front of my friends, family and supporters. Fans can expect me to show up and bring fireworks.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to come – to be able to display my talent and my quality skills that I’ve been working hard on in the gym. I had a really great and extensive amateur career and the next stop is to become a world champion.”

Among other Ramirez vs Padilla undercard bouts, Lorraine Villalobos (5-4, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles faces off Katherine Lindenmuth (2-1) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a six-rounder at minimumweight. As well, Stefanie Cohen (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Miami, Florida meets Leanne Calderon (1-2-1) of Austin, Texas in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Kicking off the DAZN broadcast, Zachary Spiller (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, Texas and Kaleel Carter (3-3, 3 KOs) of Bellflower, California battle it out in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, February 24.

Ramirez vs Padilla fight card

Main card

John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla, 10 rounds, super flyweight- Ramirez’s NABA super flyweight title

Manuel Flores vs. Franklin Gonzalez, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Lorraine Villalobos vs. Katherine Renee Lindenmuth, 6 rounds, minimumweight

Stefanie Cohen vs. Leanne Calderon, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Zachary Spiller vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Grant Flores vs. Jorge Lopez, 4 rounds, super welterweight