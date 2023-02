UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 25. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.

In the five-round main event, No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) of Donetsk, Ukraine and No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann (21-7) of Memphis, Tennessee square off at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Andre Muniz (23-4) of Montes Claros, Brazil and Brendan Allen (20-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina battle it out at middleweight.

Also on the card, Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) of Louisville, Kentucky takes on Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) of Curitiba, Brazil at heavyweight. As well, Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) of Helena, Montana faces off Tatiana Suarez (9-0) of Covina, California at women’s flyweight. In addition, Yohan Lainesse (9-1) of Varennes, Canada meets Mike Malott (8-1-1) of Halifax, Canada at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 25. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 70 Australia time, Krylov vs Spann

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 70 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary card

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek