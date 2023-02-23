Search
Boxing

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Paul vs Fury live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) square off in the eight-round cruiserweight main event at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout features unbeaten YouTuber turned fighter up against undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. The pair meets in a long-awaited showdown live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) defends his title against two-division world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). The world championship contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097