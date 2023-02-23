Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) square off in the eight-round cruiserweight main event at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout features unbeaten YouTuber turned fighter up against undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. The pair meets in a long-awaited showdown live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) defends his title against two-division world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). The world championship contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, February 27.

