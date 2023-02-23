Fajardo, Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina battle it out for the vacant IBF super lightweight title at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The twelve-round world championship bout headlines a three-fight Showtime-televised lineup of action. The full undercard has been confirmed today, pitting welterweight contender Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Minneapolis-native VeShawn Owens in an ten-round contest headlining Showtime Boxing Countdown live on YouTube.

Also on the undercard, unbeaten Derrick Jackson takes on Willie Jones in an eight-round bout at welterweight. Plus, super lightweight prospect Mikkel Spencer faces Margarito Hernandez in a four-round attraction.

The previously announced ten-round welterweight co-main event live on Showtime features Minneapolis-native Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) up against 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs). The ten-round super lightweight telecast opener pits Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Los Angeles-based Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) and a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Matias vs Ponce undercard

Born in Uzbekistan and fighting out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KOs) rose to the top spot in the IBF rankings before dropping a December 2021 matchup with Cody Crowley. The 29-year-old made his U.S. debut in March 2019, defeating former title challenger Keita Obara by unanimous decision before following up with a wide technical decision triumph over former champion Luis Collazo in October of that year.

He will meet the 31-year-old Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) in his seventh fight at The Armory in his hometown. Ve Shawn Owens’ last outing saw him drop a decision to current WBA 140-pound champion Alberto Puello in December 2021, snapping a four-fight winning streak.

The 20-year-old Derrick Jackson (10-0, 5 KOs) turned pro at 18 in 2020 and stayed busy racking up his unbeaten record over the next two years. Representing Orlando, Fla., Jackson went eight rounds for the first time in his last fight, winning a unanimous decision over Damian Ezequiel Bonelli last October.

He faces the 31-year-old Willie Jones (8-2, 5 KOs), a Chapel Hill, North Carolina-native who owns an amateur victory over two-time world champion Regis Prograis in 2011. Jones most recently stopped Brian Jones in round three of their June 2021 matchup.

Kel Spencer (2-0, 1 KO) is the younger brother of rising super welterweight Joey Spencer and turned pro himself August 2021 with a unanimous decision victory over Eliseo Villalobos. The 18-year-old from Linden, Mich., most recently knocked out Deljerro Revello in round four last September.

He will be opposed by the 30-year-old Margarito Hernandez (3-4-1), who fights out of Wapato, Wash., and most recently lost a decision to Bryce Mills in January.

The non-televised undercard will see lightweight prospect Breeon Carothers (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout against Indiana’s Kevin Schmidt (0-2), plus Puerto Rican bantamweight prospect Jonathan Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs) duels Brazil’s Eduardo Diogo (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round attraction.

In Australia, Matias vs Ponce airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Matias vs Ponce fight card

Main card

Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF super lightweight title

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, welterweight

Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones, 4 rounds, welterweight

Kel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez, 4 rounds, super weight

Prelims

Breeon Carothers vs. Kevin Schmidt, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo, 6 rounds, bantamweight