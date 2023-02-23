Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez makes his first attempt to secure world title when he faces Isaac Dogboe on Saturday, April 1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The contest features the Cuban southpaw and two-time Olympic gold medalist up against Accra, Ghana-born former world champion former, residing in Tampa, Florida. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title live stream on ESPN+.

Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) has won 11 fights since losing in his pro debut in August 2019. The 29-year-old joined forces with Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, who has helped channel his talents into a more professional style. As a result, Ramirez scored three consecutive knockout wins in 2022. He stopped Irish veteran Eric Donovan and starched then-unbeaten contender Abraham Nova with a single straight left hand. Last October, he defeated Jose Matias Romero via ninth-round TKO.

Ramirez face the stiffest test of his career against the 28-year-old Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs), a Ghanaian former junior featherweight world champion who hopes to conquer a second weight class.

Check out below what Ramirez had to say about his first world title shot, following a recent training session.

‘I will fulfill the goal of becoming world champion’

“Main event. World championship on the line. This is what I have always wanted and have asked for since I became a professional boxer. I see this fight as the perfect stage from which to present my credentials to the world and make the case that I am the best fighter in the featherweight division.”

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“For me, life has always been about continuously being hungry. Talent alone is not enough at this level. True success means continuing to evolve, moving ahead, and conquering hurdles and failures to become great. I’ve experienced true hardship in life, so moving up to the mountains for a few weeks won’t break me. It will only make me stronger, like all of the difficulties I endured on the road to where I am.”

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“I am proud of my career as an amateur and being a product of the ‘Cuban School of Boxing.’ But I have always added my own elements to the equation. I want to come forward and entertain, too. ‘El Tren’ is not just a nickname, it characterizes who I am as a fighter. At the end of the day, boxing is for the fans. And if they find my style agreeable, I will not shy away from the responsibility of leading the way for many others who want to break the mold of the highly skilled but boring Cuban boxer. On April 1, I will fulfill the goal of becoming world champion, but I am convinced that my greatest accomplishments in this sport are ahead of me.”

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas and Ronald Cruz squares off in an eight-rounder at light middleweight. Among Ramirez vs Dogboe undercard bouts, Jahi Tucker faces Nikoloz Sekhniashvili in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight and Joet Gonzalez meets Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas in an ten-rounder at featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.