Bellator 291 weigh-in results, Amosov vs Storley 2

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The main event is a five-round championship unification bout between undefeated reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) and the division’s interim titleholder Logan Storley (14-1). In the co-main event, Pedro Carvalho (13-6) takes on No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) at featherweight.
Get Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.
Bellator 291 fight card
Main card
- Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie
Preliminary card
- Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman
- Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
- Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen
- Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson
- Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Calum Murrie
- Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh
- Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
- Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja