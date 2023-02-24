Bellator 291 weigh-in results, Amosov vs Storley 2

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event is a five-round championship unification bout between undefeated reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) and the division’s interim titleholder Logan Storley (14-1). In the co-main event, Pedro Carvalho (13-6) takes on No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) at featherweight.

Get Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Bellator 291 fight card

Main card

Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie

Preliminary card

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Asael Adjoudj vs. Calum Murrie

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja