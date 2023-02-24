Search
MMA

Bellator 291 weigh-in results, Amosov vs Storley 2

Newswire

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

The main event is a five-round championship unification bout between undefeated reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) and the division’s interim titleholder Logan Storley (14-1). In the co-main event, Pedro Carvalho (13-6) takes on No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) at featherweight.

Get Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Bellator 291 fight card

Main card

  • Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification
  • Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan
  • Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Keir Harvie

Preliminary card

  • Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
  • Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman
  • Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine
  • Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
  • Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Calum Murrie
  • Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
  • Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh
  • Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
  • Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097