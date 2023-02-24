Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers weigh-in results

Undefeated five-division world champion and hall of famer Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing 50-0, 27 KOs) takes on MMA fighter and Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers (MMA 5-2) in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, February 25. The pair squares off in an exhibition match live on pay-per-view. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, reality TV stars Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee battle it out. Among other Mayweather vs Chalmers undercard bouts, Khalas Karim faces Ulysses Diaz at cruiserweight, Meeks Kastelo duels J’Hon Ingram at lightweight and Christopher Lovejoy goes up against Antonio Zepeda at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Get Mayweather vs Chalmers full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card

Main card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee, 3×2 rounds

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo, 3 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough, 4 rounds, light heavyweight