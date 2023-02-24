John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) and Luis Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, February 23. The contest features NABA super flyweight titleholder from Los Angeles up against opponent from Guadalajara, Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout for the vacant WBA Continental Americas title live stream on DAZN.
In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, February 24.
In the eight-round co-main, Coachella Valley’s undefeated Manuel Flores (14-0, 11 KOs) and Franklin Gonzalez (25-1, 25 KOs) of Los Teques, Venezuela meet in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Also on the card, Lorraine Villalobos (5-4, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles and Katherine Lindenmuth (2-1) of Albuquerque, New Mexico faceoff in a six-rounder at minimumweight. As well, Grant Flores, cousin of Manny Flores, make his pro boxing debut in a four-round super welterweight bout against Jorge Lopez (0-1) of Queretaro, Mexico.
Among other Ramirez vs Padilla undercard bouts, Stefanie Cohen (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Miami, Florida goes up against Leanne Calderon (1-2-1) of Austin, Texas in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Zachary Spiller (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, Texas and Kaleel Carter (3-3, 3 KOs) of Bellflower, California duel in a four-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs Luis Padilla
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, February 23
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, February 24
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Ramirez vs Padilla fight card
Get Ramirez vs Padilla full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla, 10 rounds, super flyweight – vacant WBA Continental Americas super flyweight title
- Manuel Flores vs. Franklin Gonzalez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Lorraine Villalobos vs. Katherine Renee Lindenmuth, 6 rounds, minimumweight
- Grant Flores vs. Jorge Ayala Lopez, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Stefanie Cohen vs. Leanne Calderon, 4 rounds, bantamweight
- Zach Spiller vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight