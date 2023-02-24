Search
Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce weigh-in results

Newswire

Matias vs Ponce: 12-round world title bout for the vacant IBF super lightweight belt at The Armory

Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) and Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The pair squares off for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs) takes on Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs) faces Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Among Matias vs Ponce undercard bouts, Ve Shawn Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) meets Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight and Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo (3-0, 2 KOs) duels Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Get Matias vs Ponce full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Matias vs Ponce fight card

Main card

  • Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF super lightweight title
  • Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

  • Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Kel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez, 4 rounds, super weight

Prelims

  • Breeon Carothers vs. Kevin Schmidt, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo, 6 rounds, bantamweight
