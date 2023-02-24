UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results, Krylov vs Spann

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round light heavyweight main event, No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) battles it out against No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann (21-7). In the co-main event, Andre Muniz (23-4) and Brendan Allen (20-5) square off at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

UFC Vegas 70 fight card

Main card

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary card

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek