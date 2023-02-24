Search
UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results, Krylov vs Spann

Ryan Spann weigh-in
Ryan Spann | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round light heavyweight main event, No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) battles it out against No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann (21-7). In the co-main event, Andre Muniz (23-4) and Brendan Allen (20-5) square off at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

UFC Vegas 70 fight card

Main card

  • Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
  • Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
  • Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
  • Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Preliminary card

  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
  • Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
  • Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
  • Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez
  • Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson
  • Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek
