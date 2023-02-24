UFC Vegas 70 weigh-in results, Krylov vs Spann

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round light heavyweight main event, No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) battles it out against No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann (21-7). In the co-main event, Andre Muniz (23-4) and Brendan Allen (20-5) square off at middleweight.
Get UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.
UFC Vegas 70 fight card
Main card
- Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
- Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Preliminary card
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
- Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton
- Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
- Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez
- Garrett Armfield vs. Jose Johnson
- Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek