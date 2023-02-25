Bellator 291 free live stream of prelims

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 free prelims air live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25 leading to the main card live on Showtime.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.
Bellator 291 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman
- Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov
- Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo
- Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine
- Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen
- Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken
- Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh
- Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
- Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson
Bellator 291 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 291 full fight card and schedule.