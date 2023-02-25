Bellator 291 free live stream of prelims

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 free prelims air live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25 leading to the main card live on Showtime.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Bellator 291 preliminary card looks as the following:

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov

Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson

Bellator 291 prelims – international live stream

