Search
MMA

Bellator 291 results, Amosov vs Storley 2

Newswire
Stream Bellator 291 results live from Dublin, Ireland
Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley at the weigh-ins | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2

Bellator 291 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. In the five-round main event, Irpin, Ukraine’s undefeated reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) and Roslyn, South Dakota’s interim 170-pound titleholder Logan Storley (14-1) square off in the championship unification. In addition, the pair meets for the second time, following their first non-title fight in November 2020 when “Dynamo” took the win by split decision.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) faces off Pedro Carvalho (13-6) at featherweight. As well, No. 9-ranked Peter Queally (13-7-1) and Bryce Logan (12-7) battle it out at lightweight. Plus, No. 3-ranked Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) and Janay Harding (6-6) duel at women’s featherweight. Kicking off the action, Ciaran Clarke (6-0) and Leonardo Sinis (11-5) meet at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play (free)
Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: 8 am AEDT

Bellator 291 free live stream of prelims starts at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT and 3:30 am AEDT on YouTube.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 291 fight card

Get Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification
  • Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan
  • Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardo Sinis

Preliminary card

  • Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
  • Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman
  • Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo
  • Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine
  • Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken
  • Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
  • Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh
  • Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
  • Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097