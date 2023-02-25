Bellator 291 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. In the five-round main event, Irpin, Ukraine’s undefeated reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) and Roslyn, South Dakota’s interim 170-pound titleholder Logan Storley (14-1) square off in the championship unification. In addition, the pair meets for the second time, following their first non-title fight in November 2020 when “Dynamo” took the win by split decision.
In the co-main event, No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) faces off Pedro Carvalho (13-6) at featherweight. As well, No. 9-ranked Peter Queally (13-7-1) and Bryce Logan (12-7) battle it out at lightweight. Plus, No. 3-ranked Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) and Janay Harding (6-6) duel at women’s featherweight. Kicking off the action, Ciaran Clarke (6-0) and Leonardo Sinis (11-5) meet at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play (free)
Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: 8 am AEDT
Bellator 291 free live stream of prelims starts at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT and 3:30 am AEDT on YouTube.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 from practically anywhere.
Bellator 291 fight card
Get Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardo Sinis
Preliminary card
- Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman
- Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov
- Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo
- Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine
- Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen
- Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken
- Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh
- Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
- Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson