Bellator 291 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 25. In the five-round main event, Irpin, Ukraine’s undefeated reigning welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0) and Roslyn, South Dakota’s interim 170-pound titleholder Logan Storley (14-1) square off in the championship unification. In addition, the pair meets for the second time, following their first non-title fight in November 2020 when “Dynamo” took the win by split decision.

In the co-main event, No. 5-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (18-3) faces off Pedro Carvalho (13-6) at featherweight. As well, No. 9-ranked Peter Queally (13-7-1) and Bryce Logan (12-7) battle it out at lightweight. Plus, No. 3-ranked Sinead Kavanagh (8-5) and Janay Harding (6-6) duel at women’s featherweight. Kicking off the action, Ciaran Clarke (6-0) and Leonardo Sinis (11-5) meet at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play (free)

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 8 am AEDT

Bellator 291 free live stream of prelims starts at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT and 3:30 am AEDT on YouTube.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 291 fight card

Get Bellator 291: Amosov vs Storley 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Yaroslav Amosov (C) vs. Logan Storley (IC) – Bellator welterweight title unification

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardo Sinis

Preliminary card

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov

Norbert Novenyi Jr vs. Andy Manzolo

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson