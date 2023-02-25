Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 36 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Adams vs Belcher

Newswire
Stream BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher results live from New Orleans, LA
Arnold Adams vs Alan Belcher faceoff | BKFC

BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher

BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher airs live stream from Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner, LA on Friday, February 24. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, February 25.

In the main event, Arnold Adams (7-1-0, 5 KOs) of Chicago, IL defends his belt against top-ranked contender Alan Belcher (3-0, 2 KOs) of Biloxi, MS. In the co-main event, San Francisco, California-born Bobby Taylor (5-1) takes on Wales’ James Lilley (7-0-1) at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Kaleb Harris (5-4) faces his American-fellow Brad Kelly (3-1) at welterweight, Joseph Creer makes his BKFC debut in an all-American light heavyweight clash against Duke Sensley (1-0) and Dennis LaBruzza (0-1) of the US meets his compatriot Stephon Reese (0-1) at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, February 24
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

BKFC 36 fight card

Get BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Arnold Adams vs. Alan Belcher – Adams’ BKFC heavyweight title
  • Bobby Taylor vs. James Lilley
  • Kaleb Harris vs. Brad Kelly
  • Joseph Creer vs. Duke Sensley
  • Dennis LaBruzza vs. Stephon Reese
  • Dillon Winemiller vs. Tony Jenkins
  • Brandon Shavers vs. Bryce Henry
  • Andrew Angelcor vs. David Bosnick
  • Cody Schieve vs. Tyler Sammis

Preliminary card

  • Blake LaCaze vs. Joseph Brett Williams
  • Michael Manno vs. Frankie Shughart
  • Cody Mitchell vs. Brandon Meneses
