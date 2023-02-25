BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher airs live stream from Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner, LA on Friday, February 24. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, February 25.

In the main event, Arnold Adams (7-1-0, 5 KOs) of Chicago, IL defends his belt against top-ranked contender Alan Belcher (3-0, 2 KOs) of Biloxi, MS. In the co-main event, San Francisco, California-born Bobby Taylor (5-1) takes on Wales’ James Lilley (7-0-1) at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Kaleb Harris (5-4) faces his American-fellow Brad Kelly (3-1) at welterweight, Joseph Creer makes his BKFC debut in an all-American light heavyweight clash against Duke Sensley (1-0) and Dennis LaBruzza (0-1) of the US meets his compatriot Stephon Reese (0-1) at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, February 24

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Prelims: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

BKFC 36 fight card

Get BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Arnold Adams vs. Alan Belcher – Adams’ BKFC heavyweight title

Bobby Taylor vs. James Lilley

Kaleb Harris vs. Brad Kelly

Joseph Creer vs. Duke Sensley

Dennis LaBruzza vs. Stephon Reese

Dillon Winemiller vs. Tony Jenkins

Brandon Shavers vs. Bryce Henry

Andrew Angelcor vs. David Bosnick

Cody Schieve vs. Tyler Sammis

Preliminary card

Blake LaCaze vs. Joseph Brett Williams

Michael Manno vs. Frankie Shughart

Cody Mitchell vs. Brandon Meneses