Search
Boxing

Mayweather vs Chalmers results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers: Exhibition boxing match at The O2 Arena in London, England

Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing 50-0, 27 KOs) and Aaron Chalmers (MMA 5-2) square off in an exhibition boxing match live stream from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, February 25. The contest features Grand Rapids, Michigan’s undefeated five-division world champion and hall of famer making his UK debut against MMA fighter and Geordie Shore star from Newcastle, England. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.

Advertisements

The co-main is a battle of reality TV stars Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn. Also on the card, Khalas Karim faces Ulysses Diaz and Meeks Kastelo takes on J’Hon Ingram. Plus, Antonio Zepeda duels Christopher Lovejoy and Kevin Johnson goes up against Mike Hales. Kicking off the action, Sammy-Jo Luxton meets Hayley Barraclough. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers

UK and USA

Broadcast: The Zeus Network
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: Main Event ring walks expected at 10:30 pm GMT / 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: The Zeus Network
Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: Main Event ring walks expected at 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST

Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card

Get Mayweather vs Chalmers full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers
  • Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee, 3×2 rounds
  • Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo, 3 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097