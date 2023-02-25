Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing 50-0, 27 KOs) and Aaron Chalmers (MMA 5-2) square off in an exhibition boxing match live stream from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, February 25. The contest features Grand Rapids, Michigan’s undefeated five-division world champion and hall of famer making his UK debut against MMA fighter and Geordie Shore star from Newcastle, England. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.
The co-main is a battle of reality TV stars Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn. Also on the card, Khalas Karim faces Ulysses Diaz and Meeks Kastelo takes on J’Hon Ingram. Plus, Antonio Zepeda duels Christopher Lovejoy and Kevin Johnson goes up against Mike Hales. Kicking off the action, Sammy-Jo Luxton meets Hayley Barraclough. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers
UK and USA
Broadcast: The Zeus Network
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: Main Event ring walks expected at 10:30 pm GMT / 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: The Zeus Network
Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: Main Event ring walks expected at 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST
Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card
Get Mayweather vs Chalmers full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers
- Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee, 3×2 rounds
- Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo, 3 rounds, lightweight
- Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales, 3 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
- Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough, 4 rounds, light heavyweight