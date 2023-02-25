Floyd Mayweather Jr (boxing 50-0, 27 KOs) and Aaron Chalmers (MMA 5-2) square off in an exhibition boxing match live stream from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, February 25. The contest features Grand Rapids, Michigan’s undefeated five-division world champion and hall of famer making his UK debut against MMA fighter and Geordie Shore star from Newcastle, England. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.

The co-main is a battle of reality TV stars Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn. Also on the card, Khalas Karim faces Ulysses Diaz and Meeks Kastelo takes on J’Hon Ingram. Plus, Antonio Zepeda duels Christopher Lovejoy and Kevin Johnson goes up against Mike Hales. Kicking off the action, Sammy-Jo Luxton meets Hayley Barraclough. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers

UK and USA

Broadcast: The Zeus Network

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: Main Event ring walks expected at 10:30 pm GMT / 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: The Zeus Network

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: Main Event ring walks expected at 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST

Mayweather vs Chalmers fight card

Get Mayweather vs Chalmers full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee, 3×2 rounds

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo, 3 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough, 4 rounds, light heavyweight