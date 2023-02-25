Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury weigh-in results

Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) battles it out against Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) in the main event at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The eight-round cruiserweight bout features unbeaten YouTuber turned fighter up against undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. The pair meets in a long-awaited showdown live on pay-per-view. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event, WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) defends his belt against two-division world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). Among Paul vs Fury undercard bouts, Ronnald Martinez (3-1-1) faces Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KOs) duels Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight and Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KOS) meets Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Paul vs Fury fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, welterweight

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg, 4 rounds, super lightweight