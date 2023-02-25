Search
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 results – Neil vs Corogenes

Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 Neil vs Corogenes results
Kaytlin Neil vs Katherine Corogenes faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 airs live on Friday, February 24. MMA event features the four-fight card with international women’s flyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Kaytlin Neil (6-4) of Provo, Utah goes up against Katherine Corogenes (3-1) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also on the card, Shanna Young (8-5-) of Ferrum, Virginia takes on Sandra Lavado (11-3) of Lima, Peru. Plus, Maira Mazar (8-5) of Sao Jose Dos Campos, Sao Paulo, Brazil faces off Desiree Yanez (6-4) of Waco, Texas. In addition, Helen Peralta (6-3) of Fairfield, Iowa meets Lisa Mauldin (4-3) of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, February 24
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Kaytlin Neil vs. Katherine Corogenes
  • Shanna Young vs. Sandra Lavado
  • Maira Mazar vs. Desiree Yanez
  • Helen Peralta vs. Lisa Mauldin

PFL Contract winners

