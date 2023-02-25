PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 results – Neil vs Corogenes

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 airs live on Friday, February 24. MMA event features the four-fight card with international women’s flyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Kaytlin Neil (6-4) of Provo, Utah goes up against Katherine Corogenes (3-1) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also on the card, Shanna Young (8-5-) of Ferrum, Virginia takes on Sandra Lavado (11-3) of Lima, Peru. Plus, Maira Mazar (8-5) of Sao Jose Dos Campos, Sao Paulo, Brazil faces off Desiree Yanez (6-4) of Waco, Texas. In addition, Helen Peralta (6-3) of Fairfield, Iowa meets Lisa Mauldin (4-3) of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network

Date: Friday, February 24

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Kaytlin Neil vs. Katherine Corogenes

Shanna Young vs. Sandra Lavado

Maira Mazar vs. Desiree Yanez

Helen Peralta vs. Lisa Mauldin

PFL Contract winners