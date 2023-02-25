Search
Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce free live stream of prelims

Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce free prelims air live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov squares off against Ve Shawn Owens in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Derrick Jackson faces Willie Jones in a four-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Kel Spencer and Margarito Hernandez battle it out in a four-rounder at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Get Matias vs Ponce full fight card and start time.

