Brendan Allen (21-5) came out victorious when he faced No. 11-ranked middleweight contender Andre Muniz (23-5) at UFC Vegas 70 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. A native of Beaufort, South Carolina claimed the victory via rear-naked choke and recorded his fourth win in a row. Montes Claros, Brazil-born Muniz got his nine-win streak snapped.

The bout, that was elevated to main event after Krylov vs Spann got canceled due to illness, ended at 4 minutes and 25 seconds into the third round.

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE SUB OVER ANDRE MUNIZ ? #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/YBKJXM7eeg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

